Retired school official indicted for alleged Richland sex sting
A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned an indictment against a former Kennewick school superintendent for allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with two teen girls at a Richland hotel. Paul W. Rosier already had been charged in U.S. District Court with one count of attempted child sex trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC