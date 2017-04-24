Ramping up for the future: Tri-City nonprofit helps Kennewick girl paralyzed in car crash
Maddalynn Poirier couldn't wait for the last few pieces of wood to be painted Sunday afternoon before she tried out her new wheelchair ramp. The 9-year-old grabbed both wheels and zipped up the ramp to the front door of her Kennewick home, then slowly backed her way down to the sidewalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar '17
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC