Pasco police recover car stolen while keys were in it
The keys were in the 1988 Lincoln Town Car when it was stolen and two people were in it when it was recovered by Pasco police. The car was parked at the Sacajawea Apartments at 507 N. Fourth Ave. in Pasco when it was stolen on Monday night, according to the police.
