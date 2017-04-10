Pasco kitty is stolen, goes to shelte...

Pasco kitty is stolen, goes to shelter and is saved by neighbor

Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Barney's vacation wasn't as good as his owners since the cat was stolen, recovered and taken to the Tri-City Animal Shelter before neighbors bailed him out. Barney first came into contact with the Pasco police when they were called to investigate suspicious circumstances in the 4800 block of Tamarisk Drive on Saturday.

