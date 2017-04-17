Man who stabbed and shot RPD officer in 1982 released on parole
Officer Fitzpatrick survived the attack. Reporter Rex Carlin got reactions from local officers after learning of Lain's release today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNDO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC