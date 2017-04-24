Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow
Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Leslie Campbell Hime, Richland Public Library interim manager, shares details about the two-day spring sale, starting April 28, being held by The Friends of the Richland Public Library.
