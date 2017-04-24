Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyl...

Johnny Depp surprises fans at Disneyland as Captain Jack Sparrow

18 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29.

