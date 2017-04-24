Ghost knocker sought by West Richland police
A surveillance video shows a 14- to17-year-old boy run up onto a porch at a home in West Richland on Wednesday and beat on the front screen door, breaking it and running off, said West Richland police. They suspect he lives in the Desert View Manufactured Home Community, 6500 Desert View Drive.
