From a film to a march, Earth Month e...

From a film to a march, Earth Month events planned in Tri-Cities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Tri-City area residents will have opportunities to learn about science and the environment and to show their support for action against climate change during Earth Month. A forum focused on climate change and solar energy is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 19. Steve Ghan, a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory climate scientist, will discuss the causes and science of climate change, and Lori Nelson, a Washington State University Tri-Cities professor, will focus on the consequences and mitigation of climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar 28 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar 18 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar 15 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,003 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC