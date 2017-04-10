From a film to a march, Earth Month events planned in Tri-Cities

Tri-City area residents will have opportunities to learn about science and the environment and to show their support for action against climate change during Earth Month. A forum focused on climate change and solar energy is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 19. Steve Ghan, a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory climate scientist, will discuss the causes and science of climate change, and Lori Nelson, a Washington State University Tri-Cities professor, will focus on the consequences and mitigation of climate change.

