Franklin County Sheriffa s deputy involved in shooting
A Franklin County Sheriff's deputy shot a domestic violence suspect in the leg on Tuesday night after the man climbed to the front of a patrol car and tried to escape, authorities said. The man, Michael L. Long, 32, of Richland, is being treated at an area hospital, the sheriff's office said.
