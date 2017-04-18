Fire trucks called to Hanford 300 Are...

Fire trucks called to Hanford 300 Area trailer

A fire at a portable building in the Hanford 300 Area just north of Richland was quickly extinguished late Wednesday morning, according to Mission Support Alliance. The trailer was used by Hanford nuclear reservation contractor Johnson Controls, which provides HVAC services.

