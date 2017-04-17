Construction debris contributed to County Ridge canal flood
Crews have removed a plug of construction debris and tumbleweeds from the culvert in Country Ridge where water backed up and flooded Bridle Drive in Richland late Friday afternoon. Wood, Styrofoam and plastics were among the construction trash that blocked water, said Jason McShane, engineering and operations manager for the Kennewick Irrigation District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|5
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar '17
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC