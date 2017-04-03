California Highway Patrol seeking car...

California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A California woman was being driven to a nail appointment on the weekend when she spotted a man surfing on a raised black truck in Corona on the 15 freeway. She recorded the dangerous stunt with her cell phone, and now California Highway Patrol are investigating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Santiago Sunset Estates (Jan '13) Mar 28 Anonymous 5
How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri... Mar 18 mmcandrew01 1
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar 15 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb '17 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC