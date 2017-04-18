Areva to add $12 million facility to its Richland nuclear fuel plant
Areva plans to start construction on a new $12 million facility in June at its Richland nuclear fuel manufacturing plant. "Our philosophy is to continually invest in the plant to make it state of the art," said Ron Land, manager of Areva's Richland plant.
