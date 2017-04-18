2 people hurt in collision near Richland Airport Thursday
Bethany J. Lowe, 42, of Richland, was driving on Airport Way at 10:46 p.m. in a white 1997 Infiniti I30 sedan. She allegedly turned left onto Highway 240 and failed to yield at the intersection, striking a red 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading east on Highway 240, according to the Washington State Patrol.
