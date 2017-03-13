Yakima River continues to rise

Yakima River continues to rise

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Richland resident Kelly Lessor uses her phone Thursday to check the water flow gauge for the Yakima River next to the flooded boat launch at Hyde Road off Van Giesen Street in Richland. She a nearby pasture that sometimes floods and had already moved her horse to higher ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... Mar 15 believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC