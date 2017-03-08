Uber expands to Richland, West Richla...

Uber expands to Richland, West Richland, but not Pasco

10 hrs ago

Uber, the controversial ride-hailing service, is now collecting passengers in two of the three Tri-Cities with the recent addition of Richland to its service territory. It has also added West Richland to its service list.

