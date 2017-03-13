Trump budget request up for DOE sites...

Trump budget request up for DOE sites like Hanford; PNNL a mixed bag

Spending on environmental cleanup of Department of Energy sites could increase some under the initial budget proposal released by President Donald Trump. The numbers, which the Trump administration calls a budget blueprint rather than a full budget proposal for fiscal 2018, does not break down how the environmental cleanup budget would be distributed among cleanup sites, including the Hanford nuclear reservation.

