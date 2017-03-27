Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition
The infamous McCluskey Room at the Hanford nuclear reservation has been torn down. The room was never used again after an explosion in 1976 sprayed worker Harold McCluskey with acid, radioactive material and shards of glass.
