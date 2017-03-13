Threat-to-kill charges against Pasco man dropped. Now ex-wife under investigation.
A Pasco man's case for threatening to kill his ex-wife was dismissed after investigators found evidence that she sent the text messages to herself. The attorney for Paul M. Gillum said even though the criminal charges were dropped in Benton County Superior Court, his client did not get justice.
