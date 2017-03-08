Student juggles for police after traffic stop in Arkansas
University of Central Arkansas student Blayk Puckett was pulled over by police for a broken tail light and indications of driving while impaired. After police determined he was not impaired, Puckett showed off his juggling skills to police.
