SIDS suspected in death of 3-month-old Kennewick girl
Benton County Coroner John Hansens said that's the preliminary conclusion after an autopsy but he is waiting for other lab tests to confirm the cause of death. Khalia Mo died Saturday in Kennewick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Wed
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC