Say cheese! Italian police catch thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

State Police in Modena, Italy have arrested 10 people as part of their Operation Wine and Cheese, aimed at breaking up a ring of fine food thieves. Police officials say more than 16,000 bottles of wine worth $140,000 and 168 wheels of Parmesan worth $110,000 have been stolen since 2015.

