Richland police asks if you have seen pair of credit card skimmers
Pictures of two men and a maroon Jeep Liberty were released to help locate the men suspected of placing a credit card skimmer at the Shell gas station at the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue on March 15. The skimmer records information from credit and debit cards used to pay for gas at the pump and use the information to steal money. Police said the suspects stayed at a local motel between March 10 and March 14. They hope a member of hotel staff might remember them or the SUV they were driving.
