Richland driver slams rocks in Kennew...

Richland driver slams rocks in Kennewick roundabout

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

At 80 mph, a 21-year-old Richland driver was not able to make it through the roundabout on South Kellogg Street in Kennewick in his car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ... 17 hr believer 1
sanctuary citys Feb 15 Khomeini c 3
News Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd... Nov '16 Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share... Oct '16 Filbert 1
Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06) Sep '16 Kennewick skier 34
News Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Solarman 1
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
See all Richland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Benton County was issued at March 15 at 2:24PM PDT

Richland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Richland, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC