Richland driver jailed, accused of DUI in 2-vehicle crash

A driver was taken to the Benton County jail Saturday, accused of being under the influence when he ran into a pickup south of Finley. Saul Roman-Ramos, 26, of Richland, was driving a Honda Civic on Highway 397 near the intersection with Private Road 1924 at 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.