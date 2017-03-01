Ready for another cold, wet month? Th...

Ready for another cold, wet month? Thata s the Tri-City March outlook

Tri-City residents can expect another month that's colder and wetter than usual, according to the National Weather Service. February was not only colder than usual, but it also had so much rain and snow that it came close to being a precipitation record setter for the Tri-Cities.

