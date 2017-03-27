Paws-abilities Place expansion projec...

Paws-abilities Place expansion project to double size of popular Richland dog park

21 hrs ago

Shawn Harper, Richland's parks and facilities supervisor, talks about an expansion project of Paw-abilities Place that will double the size of the popular dog park. Excavation of the land started this week.

Comments made yesterday: 24,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,171

