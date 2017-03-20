New water hazard at West Richland Golf Course
A grounds crew worker at the West Richland Golf Course mows Monday morning up to the edge of Yakima River flood waters that partially covered the course over the weekend. The course is remains open with nine holes of play available in a modified order, according to owner Michelle Marcum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Sat
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC