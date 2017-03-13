KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case of Barronelle Stutzman
Barronelle Stutzman, a floral designer in Richland, Wash., was sued for declining to use her talent to beautify a gay marriage ceremony. In February, the Washington Supreme Court ruled against her in the case.
