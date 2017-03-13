Kennewick ends classes June 14, moved...

Kennewick ends classes June 14, moved parent-teacher conferences

Schools will remain open until June 16 as the district holds parent-teacher conferences on the final days of school. The school board set the final school day as part of sending a letter to the state requesting a waiver from the requirement that students spend 180 days in school.

