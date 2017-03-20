International Women's Day: Female owned businesses
Some might say its treats are sweeter than a lady, but it also happens to be owned by a lady who started at the bottom. "We were in a tiny little coffee shop up on Thayer Drive, it was just my husband and I, we sold cupcakes and coffee," said Megan Savely, owner of Frost Me Sweet Bakery and Bistro in Richland.
