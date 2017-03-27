Hanford site contractors receive award for procurement of sustainable electronics
RICHLAND, Wash. Three Hanford Site contractors Mission Support Alliance , CH2M HILL Plateau Remediation Company and Washington River Protection Solutions - were recently recognized as leaders in the procurement and use of sustainable information technology products by the Green Electronics Council and managers of the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool label.
