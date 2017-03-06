Hanford ill worker compensation bill passes House
Legislation that could allow ill Hanford workers to more easily get worker compensation claims approved has been passed by the state House. Substitute House Bill 1723, which still must be considered by the Senate, is modeled after similar protections given to firefighters in Washington who develop serious illnesses.
