Hanford History Project of WSU Tri-Cities hosts Manhattan Project conference

RICHLAND, Wash.- Over the next few days the Hanford History Project of WSU Tri-Cities will be hosting an enter disciplinary conference at the Red Lion Hotel in Richland, focused on the legacies that have been left behind from the Manhattan Project during World War II. The conference will also consist of panels featuring academics and professionals from across the United States and globally discussing the scientific innovations that came from the Manhattan Project including: environmental, social, health, community, science and political impacts of these different legacies left behind.

