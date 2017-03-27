Half-brothers face trial together for Pasco murder
Two half-brothers will be tried together for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man when they met up in a Pasco neighborhood to settle a score. The attorneys for Simeon C.E. Howard and Nathaniel L. Thompson said Tuesday they didn't object to the prosecution request that the two cases be joined for trial.
