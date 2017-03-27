Flying bong slices man's hand during fight over lighter in Pasco - Mon, 27 Mar 2017 PST

Flying bong slices man's hand during ...

Flying bong slices man's hand during fight over lighter in Pasco - Mon, 27 Mar 2017

An argument over a lighter changed to possible vandalism then an assault when a man nearly bled to death in Pasco. The dispute started at 10:22 p.m. Saturday when a man tried to return a mini-torch lighter three weeks after he bought it at the Conoco store and gas station on the 1900 block of West Court Street, said police.

