Five generations gather
The Boehning and Belliston family gathered for a photo recently. Left to right, grandpa, Paul Boehning, of Pasco; great grandma, Linda Boehning, of Richland; great-great grandma, Leora Belliston, of West Richland, holding baby Maddox Boehning of Pasco; and father, Cameron Boehning, of Pasco.
