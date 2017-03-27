Fire Ops 101: Firefighter in training for a day
Fire Ops 101 has been going on for 12 years at Hammer Training Facility in Richland. It's meant to give city and government leaders an inside look at what firefighting is: time critical, highly technical and labor intensive.
