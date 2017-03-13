'Easy girls...get dumped:' KSD consid...

'Easy girls...get dumped:' KSD considers controversial speaker

Saturday

Seniors were required to sign up for various Saturday activities and presentations to make up snow days and keep graduation scheduled for June 3. Henning is a speaker for youth audiences around the country. Founder of the program called Life Resources in Puyallup, Henning focuses on "healthy relationships."

