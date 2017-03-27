Dial-a-Ride bus flips when car runs r...

Dial-a-Ride bus flips when car runs red light in Richland

12 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Dial-a-Ride bus is back on its wheels Monday after being hit by a car running a red light in Richland at 10:40 a.m. at Thayer and Swift Boulevard. Two people were treated for minor injuries.

