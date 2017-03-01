Debra Arlyn & The Goodness to perform...

Debra Arlyn & The Goodness to perform March 3 in Richland

The five-piece soul-funk band will take the stage at 9 p.m. at the Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave. Cover is $5. "People can expect up-tempo, groovy, funky music A la James Brown, Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison - a healthy mix of originals and cover tunes," Arlyn told the Herald.

