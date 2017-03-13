Credit card scammers target Richland ...

Credit card scammers target Richland gas pump

Now Richland police are warning anyone who may have bought gas there since Monday to carefully monitor their bank accounts for possible thefts. The device was placed on the pump at the Shell/Jiffy Lube station at the corner of Williams Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue sometime between Monday morning and Wednesday, said police.

