Credit card scammers target Richland gas pump
Now Richland police are warning anyone who may have bought gas there since Monday to carefully monitor their bank accounts for possible thefts. The device was placed on the pump at the Shell/Jiffy Lube station at the corner of Williams Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue sometime between Monday morning and Wednesday, said police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Wed
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC