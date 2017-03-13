Commission may name new Benton County judge Tuesday
The commission will interview Jennifer Azure, James Bell and John Ziobro at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room of the county's Kennewick justice center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place. The commission will interview each candidate in public and could recess into executive session to discuss if they wish to appoint one to fill out the remainder of Judge Joe Burrowes' elected term, which expires in 2018.
