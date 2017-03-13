Army misses deadline to explain how it took over Columbia shoreline
The U.S. Army missed its March 1 deadline to advise Congress on how it acquired 34 miles of Columbia River shoreline behind the McNary Dam in Washington. The report is part of an effort to transfer ownership of the shoreline to Richland, Kennewick and Pasco, which advocates say are better equipped to manage it for the economic and recreational benefit of the Mid-Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb 15
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC