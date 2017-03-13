Army misses deadline to explain how i...

Army misses deadline to explain how it took over Columbia shoreline

15 hrs ago

The U.S. Army missed its March 1 deadline to advise Congress on how it acquired 34 miles of Columbia River shoreline behind the McNary Dam in Washington. The report is part of an effort to transfer ownership of the shoreline to Richland, Kennewick and Pasco, which advocates say are better equipped to manage it for the economic and recreational benefit of the Mid-Columbia.

