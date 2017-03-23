An act of kindness turned into $10,000 for a former Richland teacher
When Shannon Houtrouw joined the Richland High School cross country team he expected to work, but he didn't expect it to be so hard. Coach Michael Mills was concerned about the new runner, and, not knowing about Houtrouw's decision, he called the boy.
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do I get a Hazmat CDL job at Handford in Ri...
|Mar 18
|mmcandrew01
|1
|KFUO program to examine religious-liberty case ...
|Mar 15
|believer
|1
|sanctuary citys
|Feb '17
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
