West Richland man sentenced for sexual and drug abuse of girl
A West Richland man was sentenced to 27 years to life Friday after his conviction in December for giving drugs to a girl and forcing her to have sex with him over a period of years. Benton County prosecutors asked for an enhanced sentence of 342 months for Kevin John Hubbard, 39, citing his sexual motivation for plying his young victim with LSD and marijuana.
