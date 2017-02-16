Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, Barronelle Stutzman, left, a Richland, Wash., florist who was fined for denying service to a gay couple in 2013, smiles as she is surrounded by supporters after a hearing befor... OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding broke the state's antidiscrimination law, even though she claimed doing so would violate her religious beliefs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Richland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|Wed
|Khomeini c
|3
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|New study finds global warming, melting sea ice... (Sep '14)
|Jul '16
|IB DaMann
|12
Find what you want!
Search Richland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC