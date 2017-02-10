Washington bill would help certain sick Hanford workers
Washington state lawmakers are considering a measure to help former nuclear site workers with certain illnesses receive the needed care and compensation. KING-TV reports that the bill introduced by Richland Republican Rep. Larry Haler would grant a presumption of occupational illness for certain conditions in people who worked at Hanford, where the federal government produced plutonium for nuclear weapons 45 years.
