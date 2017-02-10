Washington bill would help certain sick Hanford workers

Washington state lawmakers are considering a measure to help former nuclear site workers with certain illnesses receive the needed care and compensation. KING-TV reports that the bill introduced by Richland Republican Rep. Larry Haler would grant a presumption of occupational illness for certain conditions in people who worked at Hanford, where the federal government produced plutonium for nuclear weapons 45 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.