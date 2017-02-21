WA Supreme Court: Florist Who Denied Service to Same-Sex Couple Violated Civil Rights Laws

The story has become so common, it's hard to even distinguish the cases: same-sex couple goes to wedding vendor; vendor refuses service based on religious beliefs; same-sex couple sues for discrimination; and a court rules in favor of same-sex couple. This time is was the Washington State Supreme Court, ruling that a florist's refusal to provide flowers for a former customer's same-sex wedding violated state civil rights laws .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.