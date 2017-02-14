Voters reject Pasco school bond, approve other district bonds
Voters failed to approve the Pasco School District's $69.5 million bond proposal in Tuesday's election, while bonds in the Richland, Finley, Columbia and Prosser school districts appeared to pass. The districts needed to meet two requirements for the bonds to pass.
